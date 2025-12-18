Aston Villa ready to go head-to-head with Crystal Palace to sign Tottenham ace Brennan Johnson in January

Villa’s interest is rooted in strategy rather than urgency. Under Unai Emery, the club have developed a reputation for identifying elite-level talents who may need a fresh environment to rediscover their best football. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott have all been considered or brought in under a broader policy of targeting players with proven pedigree and untapped upside.

Johnson fits that profile neatly. Premier League-tested, versatile across the front line and still young enough to evolve, he represents the type of calculated gamble Villa have been willing to make. There is also a belief that his availability could come at a more accessible price, potentially even via a loan arrangement, should Tottenham look for flexibility rather than a definitive sale. Villa’s impressive campaign has only strengthened their hand. Firmly in the mix for a top-four finish and even whispering distance of a title challenge, the club are planning well ahead, with recruitment discussions already extending into 2026 and beyond. Villa are not alone in monitoring Johnson’s situation. Crystal Palace have also been linked with an interest, setting up the possibility of competition should Tottenham signal a readiness to negotiate.