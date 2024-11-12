Arsenal women's player ratings vs Juventus: A Champions League masterclass! Frida Maanum, Stina Blackstenius, Mariona Caldentey & Caitlin Foord fire Gunners to huge win as Renee Slegers extends unbeaten run

The Gunners looked back to their best as they enjoyed a memorable night in Europe with a 4-0 win over the Serie A leaders.

Arsenal boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification on Tuesday with a comprehensive win over Juventus thanks to goals from Frida Maanum, Stina Blackstenius, Mariona Caldentey and Caitlin Foord.

The Gunners dominated the first half and had chances through Alessia Russo, Emily Fox and Katie McCabe before taking the lead in some style. A well-worked move ended with Foord laying the ball off to Maanum to slot past goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

More chances flowed after the break, as Fox hit the woodwork, before the floodgates opened in the final 15 minutes. Blackstenius doubled Arsenal's lead with a superb solo goal, while fellow substitute Caldentey smashed home a third five minutes later. Foord then grabbed a goal her impressive performance merited in the closing stages to make it a great night for Renee Slegers' Gunners.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Italy...