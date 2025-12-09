+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Beth Mead Arsenal HICGetty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Twente: Beth Mead's fine form continues! Lionesses forward makes the difference as Gunners grab vital Champions League win

Beth Mead's early strike secured a vital Champions League victory for Arsenal on Tuesday, as the reigning European champions saw off Twente in a narrow but comfortable 1-0 win. It's a scoreline that doesn't reflect the dominance the Gunners enjoyed as they crept up the league-phase standings, moving to within one point of automatic qualification for the knockout rounds with one game left to play, while securing at least a play-off berth.

When Mead found the back of the net after 10 minutes, it felt like Arsenal could score quite a few. Two minutes before that, only some heroic Twente defending had prevented Mariona Caldentey, who fired not far off target even earlier on, and then Mead from scoring, with the Gunners' high and aggressive press working a treat and forcing the visitors into turning the ball over plenty in dangerous areas.

As it transpired, though, that would be the only goal of the game. It wasn't for a lack of trying; Alessia Russo would go close with three headers, including one which hit the bar late on, and the outstretched leg of Diede Lemey prevented her from scoring when she did get one on target. The goalkeeper's best save, however, might have been to prevent her own team-mate from netting an own goal, when she reacted brilliantly at her near post after Victoria Pelova's flick was inadvertently directed towards goal by Lieske Carleer.

Chances at the other end were few and far between, with Sophie Proost's header well over the bar, meaning the biggest scare Anneke Borbe, Arsenal's third-choice goalkeeper, had in the home goal was when she was caught by the onrushing Eva Oude Elberink, almost forcing the Gunners to hand a senior debut to 17-year-old Amy Liddiard. Fortunately, with Daphne van Domselaar and Manuela Zinsberger already sidelined, Borbe was able to continue and preserve the clean sheet that ensured her team's victory, their second in a row after three games without one.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-ARSENAL-TWENTEAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anneke Borbe (6/10):

    Essentially a spectator for this one. Made just 13 touches all game and her only call to action saw her bravely dive at the feet of Oude Elberink when she was put through one-on-one.

    Taylor Hinds (6/10):

    Another solid, if unspectacular, performance from one of England's most recent debutantes.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (7/10):

    Calm and composed in possession and assured in her defending, helping the Gunners to restrict Twente to little in attack.

    Steph Catley (7/10):

    A little looser in possession than her centre-back partner, but only just. Always switched on and helped organise the defence well.

    Katie McCabe (7/10):

    Provided some quality service with that left foot of hers and nearly got on the scoresheet, too, through a clever free-kick.

  • Arsenal FC v FC Twente - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (7/10):

    Started a little sloppily but got better as the game went on, showing plenty on both sides of the ball and delivering some good set pieces.

    Mariona Caldentey (6/10):

    Moved the ball well enough in deeper areas and looked a real goal threat early on, but her accuracy on the ball dropped off in the final third. 

    Victoria Pelova (7/10):

    Set up essentially as a second striker out of possession and was crucial to Arsenal's high press working so well.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-ARSENAL-TWENTEAFP

    Attack

    Beth Mead (8/10):

    Made the decisive contribution just 10 minutes in and could've added to her tally were it not for some heroic Twente defending. A classy display.

    Alessia Russo (6/10):

    Had several chances but couldn't find the back of the net, hitting the bar and forcing a good save out of the goalkeeper with her best efforts. She was able to get involved still with some nice moments in Arsenal's build-up play, though.

    Olivia Smith (7/10):

    Caused Twente all sorts of problems with her quick feet and direct approach, getting kicked plenty for her troubles. Unlucky to be booked for a good tackle.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-ARSENAL-TWENTEAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Caitlin Foord (6/10):

    Full of running down the left, delivering a couple of great balls in her 30 minutes or so on the pitch.

    Frida Maanum (7/10):

    Provided a real goal threat after coming on before the hour and created for others, too, in an impactful performance.

    Kim Little (6/10):

    Added plenty of energy to the middle of the park, aiding defence and attack.

    Emily Fox (N/A):

    Helped Arsenal see the win out as a late sub.

    Stina Blackstenius (N/A):

    Only came on in stoppage time.

    Renee Slegers (7/10):

    Set up her team to press Twente aggressively and it worked a treat, leading to the only goal of the game. Subs were proactive to ensure the levels didn't drop and her team could see the win out.

