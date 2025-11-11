Getty
Arsenal learn troubling Martin Odegaard news as Norway manager reveals update on playmaker's injury progress
Gunners hit with fresh concern over Odegaard
Odegaard has been out since suffering medial ligament damage in his left knee during Arsenal’s 2–0 victory over West Ham on October 4. The injury occurred midway through the first half after a collision with winger Crysencio Summerville, which forced the Norwegian off after just 30 minutes.
At the time of the injury, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the severity of the problem, saying: "We haven't had him since the start of the season for one reason or the other. The shoulder twice and then this injury. We'll have to wait and see the extent of that injury, and we'll find solutions, but obviously he's our captain and is a player that gives us a completely different dimension with the things that he can do, especially in attacking."
- (C)Getty Images
Solbakken provides update on captain
Initial scans suggested a six-week layoff, and Arsenal were hopeful of having him back for the north London derby against Tottenham later this month. But Solbakken’s latest update has cast doubt on that timeline.
Speaking ahead of Norway’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Italy, the manager said, "It is steady. It is going in a steady direction but he is some distance away."
Despite being unfit to play, Odegaard has joined up with the national squad in a non-playing role, helping motivate his team-mates as Norway chase their first World Cup appearance in nearly three decades. Solbakken confirmed that the Arsenal star would continue his rehabilitation under Norway’s medical team, first in Oslo and then in Milan, where the squad will travel for Sunday’s showdown with Italy.
"He will fly in [to Oslo] after his rehab on Thursday," he said. "Then he will continue his rehab with us and will be with us from Thursday afternoon. I don't know when the flight leaves. But he will be with us until Milan."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Odegaard Opens Up on His Recovery Journey
Odegaard recently revealed that he has been training relentlessly to regain full fitness: "The rehab is going well. I had a few days off after the West Ham game, because I couldn’t do much work and had to rest my knee anyway, so I went to Norway. But I’ve been back for a week now and working every day to keep my fitness up as well as trying to heal the injury, so it’s busy days at the moment. It's hard work and long days in recovery, but that’s what you want and I feel like it’s going well so far."
The Arsenal skipper also shared details of the remarkable technique he’s using to accelerate his return.
"It’s going well and I’m progressing a lot," Odegaard said. "I’ve started moving around more and I’ve been running on the anti-gravity machine this week. It’s hard work, but nice to feel that progression; it gives you more motivation."
At Arsenal’s London Colney training base, several anti-gravity treadmills allow players to train without placing full strain on injured joints. These machines use a pressurised air chamber to reduce body weight in one per cent increments, letting athletes move pain-free while rebuilding strength and balance.
- Getty
Norway’s World Cup dream still alive
While Arsenal monitor their captain’s recovery, Norway are fighting to seal qualification for their first World Cup since 1998. A win against Estonia on Thursday could secure their ticket to next summer’s tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, provided Italy drop points against Moldova. Norway hold a commanding +26 goal difference, well ahead of Italy’s +10, and boast a superior head-to-head record after thrashing the Azzurri 3-0 in Oslo earlier this year.
Advertisement