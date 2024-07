Arsenal reach full agreement to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna in £42m deal with Italy star expected to join Gunners' U.S tour ArsenalPremier LeagueRiccardo CalafioriSerie ABolognaTransfers

Arsenal have 'all agreements in place' to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, with a £42 million ($55m) deal now close to completion.