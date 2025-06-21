Arsenal in Oslo! Martin Odegaard welcomes team-mates to Norway for wedding ceremony as Bukayo Saka leads celebrations for Gunners captain and partner Helene Spilling
Arsenal stars jetted off to Oslo to attend club captain Martin Odegaard's wedding ceremony with Bukayo Saka headlining the celebrations.
- Arsenal stars reached Oslo to attend Odegaard's wedding
- Saka, Trossard, Havertz attended the ceremony
- Odegaard got married last November