Newcastle United FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Hands off, Arsenal! Newcastle to make Anthony Gordon their highest-paid player in bid to fend off Gunners

A. GordonNewcastlePremier LeagueArsenal

Newcastle are prepared to offer Anthony Gordon a massive pay rise in an effort to fight off interest from Arsenal, a report says.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Newcastle in talks with Gordon over new deal
  • Arsenal interested in signing the winger
  • May become Magpies' highest-paid player
                 
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below