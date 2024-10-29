Mikel-ArtetaGetty Images
Arsenal set for huge injury boost with two key players in line to return - but Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori remain out

Arsenal are expected to welcome back Gabriel and Jurrien Timber this week but Martin Odegaard and Riccardo Calafiori remain out.

  • Gabriel & Timber were forced off against Liverpool
  • Arteta allayed fears of a new injuries
  • Calafiori & Odegaard remain longer-term absentees
