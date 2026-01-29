Arsenal eye stunning move to sign Barcelona full-back Ona Batlle as Gunners aim to take advantage of Catalan financial crisis

Batlle began her career at Barcelona but after being unable to break into their first team, she moved to Madrid CFF in 2017. From there, she made the switch to Levante in 2018 before signing for Manchester United two years later. But after three years with the Women's Super League outfit, an opportunity to return to the Blaugrana proved too good a chance to turn down.

In 2023, she said: "I left with the mindset I could come back. For me, Barca has always been in my heart and it’s not easy to say no."

Since re-joining Barca, Batlle has made a big impression, helping them win Liga F twice, the Champions League once, and two Copa de la Reinas. But, it seems, this may be her last season at the club.