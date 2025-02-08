Arne Slot makes clear statement on Virgil van Dijk future as Liverpool boss looks forward to long partnership with 'outstanding' defender
Arne Slot addressed Virgil van Dijk's future at Liverpool and insisted that he looks forward to a long partnership with the "outstanding" defender.
- Van Dijk's contract ends in less than six months
- Defender recently refused to commit his future at Anfield
- However, Slot hinted that the Dutchman could pen an extension