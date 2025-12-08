Arne Slot handed further setback after Mohamed Salah outburst as Liverpool manager confirms key attacker will miss Inter clash with injury

On Monday night, Slot told reporters that winger Cody Gakpo will be out for several weeks after picking up an injury against Leeds, and fellow wideman Chiesa is also not going to play due to illness.

He said: "Federico is ill, that is poor timing you could say but not something you can do about. If he has an amazing recovery, which doctors don't expect, he might travel tomorrow, but that's not what I expect. Cody picked up an injury against Leeds and he will be out for a few weeks."

Between Gakpo and Chiesa, they have scored six goals in the Premier League this season, in addition to four assists. The Dutchman has more goal contributions (seven) than any other Reds player in the league this term, so he could be a big loss for them in the coming weeks.

Incidentally, on the Inter test, goalkeeper Alisson added, "We have a big challenge tomorrow. Inter Milan is doing so well this season, so my focus, the focus of the team, is on the challenge we're going to face tomorrow."