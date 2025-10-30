“Jeremie is not in a good place,” Slot told his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend’s trip to Brentford. “What I mean with that is that he’s definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. Hamstring injury, so that’s going to take a while.”

With Frimpong’s injury potentially even worse than feared, Slot will be forced to lead Liverpool into their attempt at a Premier League revival without the Dutchman, who has had a difficult start to his life at Anfield and might only find things more challenging when he eventually returns to action. For a signing who signalled the start of a big-spending summer, his slow start has reflected a challenging adaption period for much of the squad.

“It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer,” said Frimpong when he signed for the Reds back on May 30. “For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’

“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together. I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”