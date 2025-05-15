'Are they f*ck!' - Micah Richards' X-rated Harry Kane take leaves Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer in stitches as trio debate Spurs' season without Bundesliga-winning striker
Micah Richards left Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer in stitches with his take on Tottenham's season without Bundesliga title winner Harry Kane.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane won Bundesliga with Bayern Munich
- Spurs into Europa League final
- Richards has hilarious take around Tottenham form