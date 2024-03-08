Another week off for Gio Reyna? No sign of USMNT star at Nottingham Forest training as familiar injury issues resurface during frustrating loan spell
Familiar injury problems have returned for Gio Reyna, and they look like delivering another week off during a frustrating loan at Nottingham Forest.
- Moved to the City Ground in winter window
- Has seen limited game time off the bench
- Currently sidelined with an untimely knock