Annie Kilner 'far from happy' but working on 'brand' with Kyle Walker as AC Milan loanee sees wife offer another hint towards marriage being saved
Annie Kilner remains "far from happy" with Kyle Walker, but the pair are working on building a "brand" amid the many questions of their marriage.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England international in Italy with AC Milan
- Wife and children yet to make move alongside him
- Kilner using married name in business venture