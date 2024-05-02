'What's he supposed to do, knock him out?!' - Ange Postecoglou perplexed by furore around Ben White's 'sh*thousery' on Guglielmo Vicario in Arsenal win against Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou played down the furore around Ben White's "sh*thousery" on Guglielmo Vicario during Arsenal's win against Tottenham last Sunday.
- White tried to ruffle Vicario during set-pieces
- Postceoglou not bothered by the incident
- Spurs seek clarification from PGMOL on rules