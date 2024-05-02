Ben White VicarioGetty/Sky Sports
Soham Mukherjee

'What's he supposed to do, knock him out?!' - Ange Postecoglou perplexed by furore around Ben White's 'sh*thousery' on Guglielmo Vicario in Arsenal win against Tottenham

Ange PostecoglouTottenhamTottenham vs ArsenalArsenalPremier LeagueBen WhiteGuglielmo Vicario

Ange Postecoglou played down the furore around Ben White's "sh*thousery" on Guglielmo Vicario during Arsenal's win against Tottenham last Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • White tried to ruffle Vicario during set-pieces
  • Postceoglou not bothered by the incident
  • Spurs seek clarification from PGMOL on rules
Article continues below

Editors' Picks