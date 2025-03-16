Andy Robertson reveals how Arne Slot convinced Liverpool players of desire to win Premier League title in debut season on first day since replacing Jurgen Klopp
Andy Robertson revealed what Arne Slot told his players during pre-season as he was determined to win the Premier League in his debut campaign.
- Slot motivated Liverpool players to win Premier League
- Liverpool 15 points clear at the top of the table
- Reds face Newcastle in Carabao Cup final on Sunday