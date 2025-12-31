Getty Images Sport
Andoni Iraola insists Man City transfer target Antoine Semenyo remains an 'important player' for Bournemouth & will play next game against Arsenal
City deal edges closer
City and Bournemouth have reportedly held constructive discussions over how Semenyo’s £65m fee would be structured. All parties are understood to be comfortable with the framework of the deal, which is expected to move swiftly once the window opens on New Year’s Day. The clause must be triggered before January 10, adding a sense of urgency to proceedings, but Iraola’s focus remains squarely on extracting maximum value from his star player while he still wears black and red.
- Getty Images Sport
'This is not his last game'
Bournemouth’s decision to continue using Semenyo comes against the backdrop of a testing schedule. After Arsenal visit the Vitality Stadium on January 4, Tottenham follow soon after, leaving little room for sentimentality as results become increasingly vital. The Cherries’ impressive early-season momentum has evaporated alarmingly. Ten league matches have passed without a win, a run stretching back to October’s victory over Nottingham Forest. That slump has dragged them down to 15th in the table, just five points above the relegation places and uncomfortably close to West Ham United in 18th. Semenyo completed the full 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s spirited 2-2 draw away at Chelsea on Tuesday night, and his manager wasted little time in confirming that the Ghana international remains central to his plans for the immediate future.
"I don't know what is going to happen, but he will definitely play [vs Arsenal]. This is not his last game," Iraola said after the game. "He needs to recover because we play Arsenal at home in another three days. Against (the team) top of the league, he will be an important player for us, yes."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
From long-term project to quick exit
The speed with which Semenyo’s future has pivoted is striking. Just six months ago, he appeared firmly embedded in Bournemouth’s long-term plans. In July, he signed a new five-year contract and spoke warmly about his development on the south coast.
He said: "I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season. From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can't speak highly enough of the people around the club. It's a great place to be."
Bournemouth’s president of football operations, Tiago Pinto, echoed that sentiment, describing Semenyo as "crucial" to the club’s progress and a "key member" of their ongoing project. Few anticipated that, within half a season, Europe’s elite would be circling so aggressively.
- Getty Images Sport
Iraola’s reluctant acceptance
Despite the mounting inevitability of Semenyo’s departure, Iraola has never hidden his desire to keep the winger for as long as possible. Earlier in December, he spoke candidly about the reality of managing a club where standout performers are always vulnerable to bigger offers.
The Spaniard had said: "Obviously, I don't want to lose him. This is quite clear, but there are some situations that are not under my control."
If Bournemouth remain afloat, much of the credit will belong to Semenyo. Even as results have dipped, his individual output has not. Nine league goals and three assists tell a story of consistency, while three strikes in his last four outings underline his importance.
Advertisement