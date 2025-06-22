'Americans started drinking mate!' - Lionel Messi 'revolution' in MLS talked up by USMNT legend after Inter Miami captain's genius delivers 'important' Club World Cup win over Porto
Lionel Messi has inspired a "revolution" on and off the pitch in America since arriving at Inter Miami, according to USMNT legend Marcelo Balboa.
- Messi now in the U.S. with Inter Miami
- Is revolutionising football in MLS
- Impact also being felt off the pitch