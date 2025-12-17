Americans Abroad: Tactics and trends - Gio Reyna making the most of Gladbach role as Folarin Balogun’s all-around impact grows

The U.S. men's national team's 2025 slate is over. What that means is that, for the next several months, all eyes will be on the club level. It's on that level that players will make their cases for World Cup roster spots. It's on that level that players will need to find, and maintain, their form.
Good news, then, for fans of the USMNT: there's plenty of good form to go around right now. The USMNT's attackers are humming, scoring goals all over Europe. Everyone knows how well Christian Pulisic has been doing this season, but he's not the only one. No, there are plenty of attackers who are making things happen at the highest levels the game has to offer.
That includes the team’s two leading strikers, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi, who have continued to find the net in the Champions League. It also includes, for the first time in several years, Gio Reyna, who is beginning to look like the right version of himself again. Reyna isn’t judged primarily by goals right now, but by his ability to influence games - and by that measure, he’s doing enough.
