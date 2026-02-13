Americans Abroad: Juventus' Weston McKennie eyes Inter upset as Malik Tillman, Tim Weah search for momentum

It’s been a puzzling few weeks for Americans Abroad. AC Milan's Christian Pulisic has been relatively quiet by his standards, dealing once again with the sort of injury issues that have followed him at different points in his career. Elsewhere, there’s off-field drama involving Josh Sargent and his club Norwich, and a touch of underperformance in a few other places, too.

But there is some good news mixed in. Juventus' Weston McKennie has always been an immense talent who runs hot and cold. Right now, he's enjoying some of the best football of his career. Amid rumors that he might depart at the end of the season, the Texas-born midfielder is scoring goals at an unprecedented rate. And even if Juve haven't kicked on to the top of the table as they perhaps should have, McKennie has been immense. He will have to do it again this weekend.

A word, too, for Malik Tillman. The notoriously quiet attacking midfielder spoke to GOAL this week, and, among other things, acknowledged he can take his game to another level after an uneven start with Leverkusen. That sounds an awful lot like a start for a player who always seems one piece away from putting it all together. And finally, Tim Weah faces a tough one. His manager was sacked - perhaps a tad unfairly - earlier this week, and Marseille face a real reset. Weah wasn't responsible, but he surely will need to prove that he can be part of the solution.

GOAL takes a look at three big matchups ahead of a busy weekend of Americans Abroad...