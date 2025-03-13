Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'Always crying' - Thibaut Courtois 'fed up with victimhood' as Real Madrid goalkeeper blasts Diego Simeone and Atletico's complaints after Champions League clash

T. CourtoisReal MadridAtletico Madrid vs Real MadridAtletico MadridChampions LeagueLaLiga

In a case of the pot calling the kettle black, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois has blasted Atletico Madrid for complaining about referees after loss.

  • Real Madrid win after controversial Alvarez call
  • Simeone complains about the referee's decision
  • Courtois 'fed up of victimhood' by Atletico Madrid
