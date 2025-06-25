Alvaro Morata set for Serie A return with shock club after much-maligned ex-Chelsea & Real Madrid striker endured failed spells at AC Milan & Galatasaray
Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata is all set to leave AC Milan after just one season, as Como sent a proposal to sign the forward. Morata moved to Milan last July but played for just six months at the club before being sent out on a loan deal with an option to buy to Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he won the Super Lig title.
- Morata set to leave AC Milan
- Como approached the Spanish striker
- Spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Galatasaray