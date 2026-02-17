Alvaro Morata responds to Cesc Fabregas' warning that he should 'change careers' after red card in Como's shock defeat to Fiorentina

The Spain international just before the hour mark of Saturday's game with his team in search of an equalising goal. He was booked in the late stages after a tussle with Fiorentina's Rolando Mandragora, but a minute later he was dismissed for knocking his head against Luca Ranieri's in an incident off the ball, much to his manager's frustration.

Fabregas openly questioned the maturity of his most experienced striker. Having expected the former Real Madrid and Chelsea man to lead by example for his younger teammates, the Como boss was left seething. He suggested that the forward might be in the wrong profession if he cannot handle the dark arts of Serie A defenders without losing his cool, saying that "provocation is part of football".

"I expect much more from an experienced player like him. We can’t make excuses, though, and we can’t allow for what other people do on the pitch to affect us," he said to DAZN.