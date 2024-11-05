Lamine Yamal Lionel Messi Cristiano RonaldoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Never seen anything like it' - Alvaro Morata knew Lamine Yamal was 'one of the fenomeni' after one training session as he backs Spain & Barcelona wonderkid to fill Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo void

L. YamalL. MessiC. RonaldoBarcelonaA. MorataSpainInter Miami CFAl Nassr FCLaLigaEuropean Championship

Alvaro Morata considers Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal to be “one of the fenomeni” and capable of filling the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo void.

  • Rewritten the history books at 17
  • Expected to form part of global elite
  • Can follow in legendary footsteps
