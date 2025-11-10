AFP
'All that misery' - Legendary ex-Ajax manager rules out return to management after horrific Premier League & Serie A spells
From golden years at Ajax to turbulent times abroad
Few Dutch managers have lived as extreme a managerial journey as De Boer. At Ajax, between 2010 and 2016, he was nothing short of a legend, winning four consecutive Eredivisie titles, the Johan Cruyff Shield, and earning back-to-back Rinus Michels Awards as the best coach in the country. His Ajax side embodied Dutch football’s ideals laced with possession-heavy, attacking, and relentlessly dominant.
But after narrowly missing a fifth league title in 2016, De Boer resigned, bringing an end to an era of domestic dominance. What followed, however, was a sequence of bruising experiences that reshaped his perspective on football management and also his place within it.
His move to Inter in 2016 lasted just 85 days. A low scoring average in games and four losses in five matches saw him dismissed before winter. Months later came his ill-fated Crystal Palace stint with a mere 77 days and five games in the Premier League which all ended in defeats. What began as a mission to modernise teams quickly turned into a pattern of short-lived chaos.
De Boer is done with the dugout
In a recent interview with Voetbal International, De Boer made it clear that his coaching days are likely behind him. With Ajax in the hunt for a new coach, he was asked if he would be open to step back into the hot seat.
"Not at all. All that misery," he said. "I just hope they get it right. Also for Johnny [Heitinga], a true Ajax man. They could use some improvement in their squad. They certainly have quality, especially for the Eredivisie. Let's hope for some structure. That Ajax, as it should be, dominates almost every opponent. I don't mean 50 minutes, but 70 or 80. Last week, the first half against Twente. That was embarrassing. It could have been 5-0. It shouldn't be, not at Ajax. You see it with [Liverpool coach Arne] Slot now: they have fantastic players, but things aren't going well. That puzzle just has to fall into place at Ajax too."
Despite his fondness for the club that defined his career, De Boer admits he’s lost the appetite for football’s relentless negativity and pressure.
"Never say never, but I'm not exactly thrilled. I don't miss all that negativity at all. I'm a grandfather three times over, I do things for UEFA and on TV for Viaplay, I have my house in Spain. And I get to play a lot of padel. I'm very happy with my life," said De Boer.
Lessons from failure: Inter, Palace, and the Dutch national team
Each of De Boer’s managerial exits tells a story of promise undone by timing, pressure, or misfit environments. At Inter, he inherited a fractured squad, battling internal politics and inconsistent performances. By November 2016, he was gone.
His brief tenure at Palace became one of the shortest in Premier League history with five league games, zero goals, zero points. Jose Mourinho infamously mocked him afterward, calling him “the worst manager in Premier League history,” a label De Boer has since brushed off.
His stint with Atlanta United in the United States offered temporary respite. He guided them to the 2019 U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup, before parting ways in 2020 after a poor tournament run. A year later, as Netherlands head coach, he led the Oranje to Euro 2020, only to crash out in the round of 16. The early exit triggered harsh criticism and before long he was gone again.
By the time he managed Al Jazira in 2023, De Boer’s managerial fire had cooled. A mid-table finish and modest record ended with another dismissal.
De Boer's life after whistle
After leaving Al Jazira at the end of 2023, De Boer has consciously stepped away from full-time coaching and is currently not involved in any managerial position. Having endured the intense scrutiny that follows every setback, he has made it clear that he feels no urgency to return to the dugout.
De Boer has openly acknowledged that the pressures and negativity surrounding modern football management have taken their toll. Instead of chasing another opportunity on the sidelines, he has chosen to focus on a quieter, more balanced life.
Now based in Spain, De Boer divides his time between family life, working on projects for UEFA, and serving as a television analyst for Viaplay, where he provides commentary and tactical insights. Away from the spotlight, he’s also developed a passion for golf and padel, sports he says keeps him active and grounded.
