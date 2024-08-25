Alisson explains why he snubbed big-money Saudi Arabia transfer to stay at Liverpool

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeAlisson explains why he snubbed big-money Saudi Arabia transfer to stay at LiverpoolA. BeckerLiverpoolTransfersSaudi Pro LeaguePremier LeagueLiverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed why he decided to snub a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League to stay at Anfield.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlisson revealed Saudi Pro League clubs were interestedWas tempted to move to the Middle EastCurrent Liverpool contract runs until 2027Article continues below