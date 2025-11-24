Getty Images Sport
Alisha Lehmann names Chelsea star as her toughest-ever opponent & reveals whether she would rather win the World Cup or Ballon d'Or
Lehmann's journey in the WSL and Serie A
Lehmann came to England at the age of 19 after making her professional debut at Swiss club BSC YB Frauen. In the WSL, the then-teenager signed for West Ham United and spent three seasons at the club. In between, she was briefly sent out on loan to Everton in 2021. With the Hammers, Lehmann finished as a runner-up in the Women's FA Cup in the 2018-19 campaign
The Swiss forward then signed for Aston Villa and spent the next three seasons before finally moving away from England and heading to Italy. While personally Lehmann did not have a great season and remained sidelined for quite some time with injuries, as a team, Juventus won the league title - marking the first major trophy of her career. After spending only a season with the Italian giants, the 26-year-old signed for Como on a three-year deal
- Getty Images Sport
Lehmann picks her favourite opponent
In a chat with Dillon Deluxe, Lehmann was asked to pick the toughest opponent she has ever faced, to which she said: "I think Millie Bright". She then picked former Aston Villa team-mate and ex-England star Rachel Daly as the best player she has played with.
Finally, when asked whether she would prefer to win the World Cup with the Switzerland national team or bag the Ballon d'Or, Lehmann said: "World Cup, 100%".
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Lehmann's house in Italy burgled
Lehmann recently shared a video on Instagram where she captured the state of her bedroom after seeing intruders rifle through her belongings, with the contents of wardrobes and cabinets being flung everywhere. The Switzerland international was not at home at the time of the incident.
Despite the burglary, Lehmann tried to stay upbeat, as she posted the video with a sarcastic message: "Next time people rob my house, can you please clean up after, cause I’ve got OCD. As someone that likes organisation and cleanliness, the Swiss now faces confusion and mess."
- Getty/GOAL
When will Lehmann play next for Como?
Lehmann recently featured in Como's 1-0 loss against Roma in a Serie A clash on Sunday. She will be back in action for the club on December 7, when they take on Parma. In between her playing commitments, Lehmann frequently visits England after linking up with Love Island presenter and partner of Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, Maya Jama, to become the coach of MVPs United in the UK version of Baller League.
Advertisement