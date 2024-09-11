Alexa Melton poses with Christian Pulisic pitchside after seeing USMNT star bring up 31 international goals - while wearing brilliant 'explicit content' custom shirt paying tribute to boyfriend
Alexa Melton paid tribute to boyfriend Christian Pulisic after he scored his 31st international goal for the USMNT against New Zealand.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pulisic scores in USMNT draw
- Bags his 31st international goal
- Poses afterwards with girlfriend Alex Melton