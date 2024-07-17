Alan Shearer reveals his 'outstanding' pick to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss - but admits deal would be a 'big blow' for manager's current Premier League club
Alan Shearer believes that Eddie Howe would be an "outstanding" pick to replace Gareth Southgate, but it would be a 'big blow' for Newcastle United.
- Southgate stepped down as England boss
- FA searching for a new manager
- Shearer put his weight behind Howe