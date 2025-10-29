'We were three times better' - AC Milan lucky to escape with draw as 'spectacle' Ademola Lookman earns special praise after first Atalanta goal since transfer feud

Nigerian international Lookman ended his goal drought with the crucial equaliser in the Serie A clash, a result that extended La Dea’s unbeaten run but left head coach Ivan Juric lamenting missed opportunities.

Milan took the lead inside five minutes through Samuele Ricci’s deflected strike, leaving Atalanta chasing the game despite controlling possession. The equaliser arrived in the 35th minute, when Mario Pasalic’s intelligent through ball found Lookman, who hammered a left-footed effort into the roof of the net beyond Mike Maignan.

The goal marked Lookman’s first since May and his first since returning from a turbulent summer, during which a potential move to Inter fell apart amid reports of a €45 million offer. The Nigerian’s performance, full of direct running and confidence, suggested he’s rediscovered his rhythm after long turmoil.

Atalanta dominated the second half but were left frustrated as they failed to convert several late chances. Despite the draw, the result highlighted Lookman’s renewed importance to Juric’s attacking setup, especially as the club pushes for a European qualification spot.