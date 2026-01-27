‘It's absolutely crazy' - Alan Shearer blasts 'arrogant' Ruben Amorim amid Man Utd's instant resurgence under Michael Carrick

The revival of United under interim management has cast a harsh light on the tenure of the previous head coach. Since taking the reins following Amorim's dismissal on January 5, Carrick has guided the Red Devils to back-to-back victories against elite opposition, defeating Manchester City and Arsenal in the space of eight days. For Shearer, these results serve as a damning indictment of the tactical stubbornness that defined the previous regime.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the BBC pundit questioned what the former Sporting CP manager must be thinking as he watches the team flourish immediately after his departure. Shearer was particularly critical of the 40-year-old’s refusal to deviate from his preferred system, suggesting that such rigidity ultimately cost him his job.

"What on earth is Ruben Amorim sat doing, thinking, looking at those two performances? I mean honestly, I don't know what he'll be thinking," Shearer said. "It's absolutely crazy [to not try and change formation]. The arrogance to say: 'No, I'm not doing any other thing. This is my way or the highway.'"