'Absolutely brilliant!' - Man Utd defender praised by Gary Neville after immense display against Newcastle but former captain calls out Ruben Amorim for 'bizarre' substitutions
Heaven powers United to vital win
Lisandro Martinez made a triumphant first start in 10 months after finally recovering from a knee injury but Neville was particularly impressed with the performance of Ayden Heaven in the win over Newcastle. The 19-year-old had struggled in United's last two home games against West Ham and Bournemouth but he gave a flawless display against Eddie Howe's side. Heaven was superb on the ball yet his defensive work stood out the most as he frequently snuffed out the danger and made a series of important aerial interventions. Heaven was named Player of the Match and Neville was in awe of his display.
Neville heaps praise on Heaven
Neville, co-commentating the game for Sky Sports, said: "He [Ayden Heaven] was absolutely outstanding, that young man. He was absolutely brilliant. He headed everything clear, and he rightly gets a hug from Luke Shaw and the coaching staff."
However, the former United defender was less than complimentary with Amorim after United rode their luck in the second half and the coach replaced Martinez and Luke Shaw with the inexperienced Tyler Fredricson and Tyrell Malacia, who had not played for the club since last January and who was placed in the 'bomb squad' with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho over the summer, prohibited from training with the rest of the first team.
Neville added: "I thought Manchester United edged the first half. I thought they did really well, but then the substitutions came. The shape, the players on the pitch got even more bizarre, but they hung on."
Heaven: Anything is possible
Heaven was delighted that United were able to keep a first clean sheet since beating Sunderland 2-0 in early October and he urged the team to build on the victory and qualify for Europe. He told Sky Sports: "Finally, clean sheet, we've been waiting for this, and I'm just so happy. This guy [Patrick Dorgu] here helped us get there, so thankful to everyone that helped us.
"I'm so proud of the team. I think as Manchester United, we belong in Europe. We want to get back there next season so we can even push for top four, possibly win the league, anything's possible. We want to keep trying."
Dorgu, who scored his first goal for the club, added: "It was a good hit. I didn't know I could do that, but I was very happy to score my first goal in this stadium as well. It was amazing. I just took what he [Ruben Amorim] told me to work on my confidence and stuff. I think I did well today. I just looked at the ball, saw it drop, and I just hit it. I've been practicing in training, so I think that's what helped me."
What comes next?
After picking up a first home win in four matches United have the perfect opportunity to build some momentum as their next game sees them face Wolves, who are enduring the worst ever season in Premier League history, on just two points after 17 matches.
Amorim admitted that United were not at their best but he felt the win could help build team spirit and see them finally realise their potential after a stop-start season.
He said: "We need to suffer all together in the stadium. We had the opportunities in the second half with transitions, but it was a good win. But I had so many games here saying we played very well and didn't get the three points, today was the opposite. I think we suffered together and we managed to win the game.
"I think we spent a lot of time with each other. We had some low moments and that sometimes can bring good things to the group, but it's good to have that feeling to have the experienced players helping the kids in helping the team understanding we are suffering. It doesn't matter if you're outside the pitch, you can play the game, and I think everyone played the game."
