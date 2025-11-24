Getty Images Sport
A 12-match ban?! Mainz defender told he should be made 'an example of' as lengthy suspension demanded after becoming most sent-off player in Bundesliga history
Kohr creates a new record
Kohr's reckless tackle on Moerstedt landed him his second red card of the season, having been sent off with two yellows in September. Since the 2016-17 campaign, he has been sent off a total of nine times, which makes him the record holder, having surpassed former Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg player Luiz Gustavo and ex-Bayer Leverkusen defender Jens Nowotny, who ended their careers with eight. Six of his suspensions have come during his time at his current club, and no other Mainz player has ever seen more than three red cards. Although the defender has apologised for his deeds, he awaits the final ruling on his ban on Monday.
Thon urges for long-term suspension
As per Thon, who won the 1990 World Cup with West Germany, Kohr has been deliberate when it comes to endangering the opponents and a line needs to be drawn to set an example. He said to Kicker: "I think it's time to set an example. In this extraordinary case, I think a ban of up to 12 weeks for the Mainz defender is absolutely appropriate. I myself have often played against opponents who have overdone it with their pace, in a way this is certainly part of the contact sport of football and you sometimes have to endure a lot. But a line is crossed when you constantly endanger the health of your opponent."
Kohr's teammate, Danny da Costa, spoke in support of the defender, saying: "You keep reading articles in which he is described as the ‘bully of the league’. I’ve known and played with him long enough to say that this is not fair to him. He has an aggressive playing style, but there are many other players who occasionally go too far. The tackle on Moerstedt was not intentional."
Nadiem Amiri, who plays as an attacking midfielder for Mainz, however, delivered a flat answer. He said: "It was quite clearly a red card. It was not a smart move as he is a key player for us."
Mainz head coach Bo Henriksen, however, played safe by saying: "I didn't see it. But, everyone says it wasn't smart. I have to talk to Dominik."
Kohr issues apology on social media
The German defender was gutted by his recklessness on the pitch. He did not defend his actions and rather humbly accepted his flaw.
He wrote: "It’s important to me to address you directly today, and especially you, Max Moerstedt. In my mind, I just wanted to prevent a pass. When I saw the TV images. I was shocked myself. It could have turned out differently. I’m relieved and glad that nothing more happened to you and that you were able to continue playing. I also apologise to the Mainz fans whom I serve and for whom I always want to give my all. I want to throw myself into every tackle for you, but I want to reassure you once again that I never want to hurt anyone on purpose."
What comes next for Kohr and Mainz?
The DFB Sports Court is expected to announce its verdict on the defender's suspension on Monday, and it is to be seen whether a hefty ban is imposed on the 31-year-old. Reports in Germany claim he could receive as much as a four-game suspension, which will come as a big blow to Mainz. The ex-Leverkusen player has made over 150 appearances for his current club and remains an important member for Danish maestro Henrikson.
