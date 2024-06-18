10 issues Erik ten Hag and INEOS must resolve this summer as Man Utd manager comes out fighting after keeping Old Trafford job

The Dutchman has been given another chance to put things right in 2024-25, but he and his new bosses have plenty of issues to sort out

Erik ten Hag had gone quiet after leading Manchester United to FA Cup glory and let everyone else speculate about his future while he went on holiday to Ibiza. But much to his surprise, he received a visit from the club while on vacation and was informed that not only would he remain in charge of the club, but he was also promised a new contract.

And in keeping with his blunt personality, the Dutchman revealed all in his first public appearance since the news was announced. Working as a pundit for broadcaster NOS during England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, Ten Hag came out fighting, remarking that United had "disturbed" his holiday with their visit and revealed they had informed him that they had spoken to Thomas Tuchel among other candidates, before declaring that the club felt he was the best man for the job.

But no one can forget the harrowing last campaign Ten Hag presided over, even though it had a sensational finish with the cup final win over Manchester City. And now the real work begins ahead of the new campaign, where Ten Hag will be under huge pressure to make a strong start.

GOAL has laid out 10 issues that the Dutchman and United's new footballing overlords, INEOS, must confront to ensure that the team avoid a repeat of last season and that there are no regrets about keeping Ten Hag in the role...