'They need a kick up the so-and-so!' - Thomas Tuchel backed to turn England from 'pussycats into lions' but former striker reckons players won't like German's approach
England great John Barnes has backed Thomas Tuchel to make the Three Lions fearsome, but has claimed that the players won't like his approach.
- Tuchel backed to turn England into 'lions'
- Former striker believes German will succeed
- Expects players to dislike new boss' approach