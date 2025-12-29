Zimbabwe vs South Africa predictions: Bafana bounce back and progress

Bafana were beaten by Egypt in their last match, but they should have too much firepower for the Warriors.

Best bets for Zimbabwe vs South Africa

South Africa to win

South Africa to score over 1.5 goals

Lyle Foster as anytime goalscorer

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - South Africa 2-0 Zimbabwe

Goalscorers Prediction - South Africa: Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa

Zimbabwe have had a tough year in terms of results, as they have only secured one victory throughout 2025. That came against Qatar last month, and they’ve lost six of the 11 games they’ve played. However, they managed a draw against South Africa back in October during World Cup Qualifiers and another draw with Angola in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana’s 2025 has been fantastic. Defeat to Egypt in their second Group B clash was their first loss in 27 games - and Hugo Broos has the team performing at a high level. Notably, South Africa have not lost to Zimbabwe since 2013.

Probable lineups for Zimbabwe vs South Africa

Zimbabwe expected lineup: Arubi, Lunga, Galloway, Takwara, Jalai, Nakamba, Fabisch, Antonio, Musona, Dube, Bonne

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Ngezana, Mbokazi, Modiba, Sithole, Mokoena, Nkota, Mbule, Appollis, Foster

Bafana back to business

Zimbabwe and South Africa have met 11 times over the years, and Bafana hold the advantage, having won five and lost only two of those meetings. South Africa began the 2025 AFCON with a 2-1 victory over Angola, though they were unable to defeat the Pharaohs on Friday.

Also, the Warriors suffered a setback in their draw with Angola when Teenage Hadebe was forced to leave the game due to injury, days after pushing Egypt close themselves. This absence will make the upcoming match even more difficult for manager Mario Marinica’s team. Meanwhile, Broos doesn’t have any new injury concerns, although he may adjust his lineup following the recent defeat.

The South Africans have history and form on their side as they prepare to face off with Zimbabwe at Stade de Marrakech. Victory for either side would secure progression, and South Africa are expected to win as they seek to recover from their previous loss.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Bet 1: South Africa to win at odds of 1.70 on Betway

South Africa strikes back

Defeat isn’t something South Africa have had to deal with recently, and they feel the result against Egypt did not reflect their performance. Broos will expect a strong reaction from his players, and they could attack aggressively in Marrakech. They’ll have seen how Zimbabwe’s backline can be breached, and will aim to do just that.

Bafana haven’t been particularly clinical under their Belgian manager, but they have been efficient. They’ll be confident of defending well and possess several attacking options that are capable of scoring. South Africa have scored 2+ in several games this year, and they’ll aim to do so again in this match.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Bet 2: South Africa to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Premier League quality

Given that South Africa only returned to the world stage in 1992, their top scorer, Benni McCarthy, only has 31 goals. The man seen as most likely to surpass his record is 25-year-old Lyle Foster, and Zimbabwe will be wary of him.

The Burnley striker plays at the highest professional level of any player in the South African squad, and he’s already delivered at the AFCON. Foster recorded a goal and an assist against Angola and is now just one strike away from reaching double figures for his country.

Bafana have other threats, with the likes of Evidence Makgopa, Mohau Nkota, and Oswin Appollis. Meanwhile, Relebohile Mofekeng is another player who has a lot of promise. However, with Foster leading the line, he is the key player to watch, as he will be eager to score again.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Bet 3: Lyle Foster as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.80 on Betway

