Zambia vs Morocco predictions: Backing Brahim to be the difference

Our betting expert expects the hosts to step up in their final group game and clinch all three points to top the group.

Best bets for Zambia vs Morocco

1x2 - Morocco at odds of 1.22 on Betway

Morocco win to nil - Yes at odds of 1.67 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Brahim Diaz at odds of 2.70 on Betway

Find out about special AFCON 2025 promotions, and learn more about the Betway Sign Up Code before your registration.

Don’t have a Betway account yet and want to start betting on the Africa Cup of Nations today? Simply check our detailed Betway registration guide for a smooth and quick sign-up process.

Ready to place your next bet on the tournament? Find out more about Ghana's best betting sites and see the most competitive odds and features for AFCON 2025

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Zambia 0-2 Morocco

Zambia 0-2 Morocco Goalscorers prediction: Morocco: Brahim Diaz, Ayoub El Kaabi

Zambia have shown great resilience during this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, but their current standing is uncertain. Although they performed well to secure a 1-1 draw against Mali in their opening match, the subsequent 0-0 draw against Comoros was a disappointing result.

Nonetheless, Chipolopolo are one of four third-placed finishers in the competition. So, if the group stages ended today, Zambia would qualify for the last-16. However, a lot can change in the final round of matches.

Head coach Moses Sichone expressed satisfaction with their recent draw but understands they need a positive result against the hosts. With Mali set to face Comoros, Zambia still have a strong chance to qualify as runners-up in the group.

However, they can’t expect any favours from Morocco, who are determined to demonstrate their strength to the rest of the continent. The Atlas Lions were unexpectedly held to a 1-1 draw by Mali in their last game and had to rely on a penalty to equalize.

Morocco would secure a fifth successive progression to the knockout stages of AFCON if they avoid defeat against Zambia. As they aim for their first title since 1976, the hosts will want to deliver a more convincing performance to discourage their rivals.

Probable lineups for Zambia vs Morocco

Zambia expected lineup: Mwanza, M Banda, B Sakala, Chanda, Musonda, Tembo, Simukonda, L Banda, Kangwa, F Sakala, Daka

Morocco expected lineup: Bono, Mazraoui, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Salah-Eddine, El Aynaoui, Ben Seghir, Ounahi, Diaz, El Kaabi, El Khannouss

Raucous home atmosphere

In the context of AFCON, those two draws for Zambia in their first two fixtures were respectable results. However, the Copper Bullets are now winless in their last six internationals, having lost the other four outings.

The last time they lifted the AFCON trophy was in 2012, when they shocked the continent. Since then, they’ve drawn nine times and lost twice in this tournament. Beating the hosts in front of their home supporters is a difficult task, so it would take a miracle for Zambia to upset Morocco.

The Atlas Lions’ draw with Mali means they extended their unbeaten run to 19 games. They are very formidable opponents, as no team has defeated them after Kenya in August.

Furthermore, Walid Regragui’s men are unbeaten in their final AFCON group game since 2010, as they’ve won four and drawn two. They’ve also beaten Zambia in each of their last five head-to-heads. Additionally, only one of Zambia’s last six competitive fixtures saw both teams score.

Zambia vs Morocco Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Morocco at odds of 1.22 on Betway

Struggles in front of goal

Although Morocco’s recent performances have not met expectations, they are expected to improve in their third match of the tournament. It’s worth noting that Morocco have kept clean sheets in five of their previous seven outings.

In contrast, Zambia are struggling to score. Forward Lameck Banda has blanked in his last 10 international appearances, with his last goal for Zambia coming in November 2023.

Chipolopolo failed to register a single shot on target against Comoros in their last match. They’ve only netted four goals in their last five outings, indicating a lack of offensive form.

Historically, Morocco have won two of the last four head-to-heads without conceding a goal. Consequently, the Atlas Lions are favoured to win on Monday night.

Zambia vs Morocco Betting Tip 2: Morocco win to nil - Yes at odds of 1.67 on Betway

An array of attacking talent

Regragui has many talented attacking players available, including Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz. Although he has not consistently reached his best form for his club, Diaz has been excellent for the national team.

He’s already scored in both games for the Atlas Lions and will be eager to score in three successive matches in his senior career. Diaz delivered a man-of-the-match performance in their group opener and registered four shots against Mali, the highest number for any Moroccan player in that game.

He also recorded five touches in the opposition area, a figure surpassed only by Ismael Saibari, but Diaz was ranked the best Moroccan player on the day. If he maintains this level of performance, he’s likely to get some joy.

Zambia vs Morocco Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Brahim Diaz at odds of 2.70 on Betway

+