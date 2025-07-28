West Ham United vs Everton predictions: Three pre-season tips to back

Check out our three West Ham United vs Everton predictions for this Premier League Summer Series clash on Thursday, 31 July.

Our expert is leaning towards a West Ham win after Everton’s nightmare start to the tournament. There should be goals in this one.

Best bets for West Ham United vs Everton - Betway

West Ham to win at odds of 2.56 on Betway

Second half as the highest scoring at odds of 2.09 on Betway

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.55 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Both West Ham United and Everton lost their first game of the competition, but in considerably different ways. This won’t trouble either side too much, however. It’s just another game for them both to try and prepare for another gruelling Premier League season ahead.

The Hammers fell 2-1 to Manchester United over the weekend, with Jarrod Bowen getting their only goal, while Everton were thumped by Bournemouth. That 3-0 defeat will be a bit of a concern, but things should be a lot closer at Soldier Field this week. The Toffees haven’t had the best of pre-seasons so far.

Probable lineups for West Ham United vs Everton

West Ham United expected lineup: Areola, Wan-Bissako, Torino, Kilman, Scarlet, Bowen, Irving, Ward-Prowse, Diouf, Paqueta, Fullkrug

Everton expected lineup: Travers, Patterson, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Alcaraz, Ndiaye, Beto

Hammers as favourites

It’s Graham Potter against David Moyes as the Hammers face the Toffees, with the latter going up against his former club. West Ham are the slight favourites here, but neither side has been particularly busy in the transfer window yet, so team cohesion won’t be disrupted.

Everton drew with Accrington Stanley and lost to Blackburn before being heavily beaten by Bournemouth. They now only have three games left before their league opener. West Ham, meanwhile, secured a win over Swiss side Grasshopper before travelling to America where they gave Manchester United a tough game. You’d think they’d be in a better mental space going into this tie.

A narrow victory over League One Port Vale, behind closed doors, was Everton’s only win so far, and losing Jarrad Branthwaite to injury is a concern. Seamus Coleman and James Tarkowski are also expected to miss out in Illinois, which gives an edge to West Ham.

West Ham United vs Everton Bet 1: West Ham to win at odds of 2.56 on Betway

A second-half flurry

Everton conceded all three goals against Bournemouth in the second half, while two of the three in West Ham’s game were also after the break. Given the nature of these matches as pre-season fixtures, and the number of changes made, it’s common for games to open up as they progress. It’d be no surprise to see that happen in Chicago.

The Toffees conceded almost double in second halves (16/28) last season, and West Ham had among the highest scoring second stanzas (62) in the division. Combined with recent results, this points to action after the half-time whistle. Neither side has been able to defend particularly well this summer.

West Ham United vs Everton Bet 2: Second half highest scoring at odds of 2.09 on Betway

An entertaining clash for the neutrals

West Ham had one of the leakiest defences in the Premier League last season, and they haven’t done much to rectify that in the transfer market. Kyle Walker-Peters has come in, as well as Malick Diouf, but is that going to be enough? This at least gives them better options at full-back.

Everton signed Mark Travers as backup to Jordan Pickford, and Thierno Barry has come in as a new striking option; however, their squad depth remains limited. As with both of these teams, there is plenty for their opponents to try and exploit. It could definitely be an exciting watch on the goals front, with three scored in each of their last games.

Moyes did a good job tightening up Everton’s defence last season, but games of this nature tend to be more open. Without Branthwaite, West Ham will be keen to exploit that weakness.