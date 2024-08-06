Kylian Mbappe will be wearing Real Madrid colours, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia.

As we approach the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season, two of last season’s top five goal scorers have left the French top flight, with one more likely to follow. Kylian Mbappe will be wearing Real Madrid colours, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. Tottenham are reportedly interested in Lille’s Jonathan David, who want to close a deal before the end of this month.

All of this means the 2024/25 Ligue 1 top goal-scorer list is guaranteed to have some new faces at the summit. Below, we assess the strikers most likely to compete for the tag of the most lethal marksman in French football.

Elye Wahi is one to watch after underperforming his xG by 4+ goals in 23/24

Folarin Balogun also underperformed his 23/24 xG by 5 goals and is now settled at AS Monaco

PSG’s Goncalo Ramos averaged better than one goal every three games, despite being in Mbappe’s shadow

Ligue 1 Markets PSG Odds AS Monaco Odds Lens Odds Marseille Odds Title Winner 1.29 13.00 21.00 15.00 Title Winner (Without PSG) N/A 4.50 8.00 4.33 Top 4 Finish 1.02 1.50 2.87 1.44

Which players can build on encouraging signs from the 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign?

AS Monaco forked out €30 million to bring Folarin Balogun to Les Monegasques from Arsenal last summer. Balogun was the fourth top scorer in Ligue 1 in 2022/23, after bagging 21 goals on loan with Stade Reims.

His debut season wasn’t quite so fruitful at Monaco, scoring seven in 29 games. However, his underlying xG data suggests it should’ve been more, with Balogun undershooting his 23/24 xG by five goals. Anything between 12 to 15 goals this season is likely to put him in contention for Ligue 1’s golden boot.

Balogun could be crucial in helping Monaco compete for the first and second spot in the league. Les Rouge et Blanc are priced at 4.50 as the second favourites in the ‘Betting Without PSG’ market, suggesting they are sure to be one of the best of the rest in Ligue 1.

Lens’ 21-year-old hot-shot, Elye Wahi, scored nine goals in 27 appearances in 23/24. Despite Wahi’s good form, Lens narrowly missed out on European qualification. Like Balogun, Wahi also undershot his xG data by four goals. With many deeming Wahi to have a strong upward curve, he could improve his all-round metrics in 24/25. Lens are priced at 2.87 to clinch a top-four finish, which may shorten significantly if Wahi’s development continues.

Mason Greenwood’s arrival at Marseille has caught the attention of European football. He scored eight goals in 33 games on loan with La Liga’s side Getafe last season. In Roberto De Zerbi’s free-flowing, attack-minded system, he could be another outsider top-scorer pick.

Marseille are tipped to bounce back from last season’s 8th-place finish. They are 4.33 favourites in the ‘Betting Without PSG’ market, having recruited players with pace and dynamism in the shape of Ismael Kone and Bamo Meite.

Assessing the possible late arrivals before the August transfer window closes

With Kylian Mbappe out of the picture, Luis Enrique will be desperate to recruit an elite-level forward to spearhead the Ligue 1 champions. Nigerian powerhouse, Victor Osimhen, remains locked in negotiations over a move from Serie A side, Napoli. Osimhen’s arrival at Parc des Princes would be a game-changer for the Ligue 1 top scorer market, since he’s scored no less than 14 goals in each of the last three seasons. It would also slash PSG’s odds to win the title, which are already low at 1.29.

PSG fans may also feel they have a potential hot-shot on their hands already in the shape of Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese ace scored 11 goals in 29 appearances last term, with 13 of those games coming off the substitutes’ bench.

If Jonathan David leaves Lille for €50m+, there’s a chance they’ll also be in the market for a late replacement before the August transfer window slams shut.