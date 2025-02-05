Valencia vs Barcelona Predictions: Barca favourites for Copa del Rey

We’ve got Valencia vs Barcelona predictions for this crucial Copa del Rey tie. Our expert predicts a Barcelona win and goals in the quarter-final.

Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Valencia vs Barcelona

Raphinha as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Barcelona to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Barcelona to win and BTTS at odds of 2.70 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Valencia were left shaken towards the end of last month when a four-game unbeaten run was abruptly ended by Barcelona at the Camp Nou, with the hosts scoring seven goals past Los Ches. This has probably left Carlos Corberán with plenty to think about. However, they bounced back over the weekend with an important 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. The win saw them close the gap on 18th-placed Alaves directly above them in the La Liga table.

Meanwhile, after a slow November and December, Barcelona are now fully back on track as they aim to push forward in their domestic campaigns. They have won seven of their last nine across all competitions and scored 32 goals along the way, with some dominant performances from the Blaugrana. A 5-2 thrashing of bitter rivals Real Madrid has surely given them a huge confidence boost.

Both teams suffered key injuries over the weekend in their respective fixtures. Javi Guerra was substituted after scoring the winner, while Gavi left the pitch due to a head injury. It remains to be seen if either will be fit for this clash.

Probable Lineups for Valencia vs Barcelona

Valencia Expected Lineup: Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Mosquera, Tárrega, Gayà, Enzo Barrenechea, Pepelu, López, Rioja, Almeida, Duro.

Barcelona Expected Lineup: Szczesny, Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Barcelona’s Dynamic Duo

Given their positions in the league table, it’s hard to see past Hansi Flick’s side when making Valencia vs Barcelona predictions. That’s why they’re priced at just 1.18 to qualify.

However, who will get on the scoresheet? Dani Olmo could make his return from injury, and at 2.00, he is a strong contender to score. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal has been sensational this season, so at 3.40, he is a good option as an anytime goalscorer. Robert Lewandowski, with an impressive 30 goals across all competitions, is priced at 1.77, but the best odds could be found with his teammate.

Raphinha has been instrumental for Flick this season, playing 33 times across all competitions. He has managed to notch up 36 goals and assists so far, including one of each against this week’s opponents. Together, he and Lewandowski form a formidable duo that defences struggle to handle.

Valencia vs Barcelona Bet 1: Raphinha as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Another Goalfest on the Cards?

Looking at Barcelona’s 2025 so far, it’s fair to say they have had a successful few weeks. They remain unbeaten across all competitions, winning all but two of their matches, with goals coming thick and fast.

There have been over 1.5 goals in eight of their games, over 3.5 in six, and four of them ended with over 5.5 goals. They are certainly in top form right now.

Also, Valencia have kept just six clean sheets in 27 games this season, so it’s easy to see why goals are expected.

Valencia vs Barcelona Bet 2: Barcelona to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Defensive Woes for Flick's Side

While Flick’s side has been dominant going forward, their defence remains far from solid. Although an away win seems most likely, previous results suggest that the hosts may well get on the scoresheet.

Throughout their nine-game unbeaten run, Barcelona have managed to keep only three clean sheets. They have kept just nine in total over the course of the entire 2024/25 campaign. It’s been nearly a year since their last 0-0 draw. Away from home, both teams have scored in 75% of their La Liga fixtures, which shows they're defensively vulnerable.

As for Valencia, they have scored in all of their last nine. Across the league season, over 1.5 goals have been scored in 73% of their games. Hugo Duro is the key player to watch upfront. He’s priced at 3.00 to score in this match.