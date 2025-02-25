Tottenham vs Manchester City Predictions: Goals Galore in North London

We’ve got Tottenham vs Manchester City predictions for this massive Premier League clash. Our expert predicts plenty of action at both ends.

Tottenham vs Manchester City: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Manchester City

Tottenham/Draw and over 3.5 goals at odds of 3.60 with Betway

Both teams to Score in the first half at odds of 2.87 with Betway

A goal scored before the 15th minute at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This fixture carries great significance for both sides in their respective Premier League campaigns.

Both teams have faltered this season and risk their campaigns becoming less significant if they can’t improve their form.

Spurs have been plagued by injuries this season, which has left them stuck in the bottom half. Three wins in a row have them once again believing they can climb the table, but a top-seven finish remains a far-fetched possibility.

Manchester City initially appeared to have turned things around, but they have now suffered three losses in four games. They are out of the Premier League title race and the Champions League, with injuries also influencing their season.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Manchester City

Tottenham Expected Lineup: Vicario, Spence, Gray, Danso, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Manchester City Expected Lineup: Ederson, Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, Gonzalez, Silva, Gundogan, Foden, Marmoush, Doku

Spurs’ Unbeaten Run to Continue

The return of injured players has been a major boost for Spurs in recent weeks, so much so they have won their last three Premier League games.

Spurs have already beaten City twice this season across league and cup and are good value to avoid defeat again. The last time Spurs beat the reigning English champions three times in a single season was back in 1984/85.

One win from their last eight home league games tells us they are not prolific victors at home, so the double chance market is more secure. Manchester City have failed to win any of their last three Premier League away games against London sides, which further supports the double chance option.

Goals tend to flow when Spurs play. Their Premier League games this season have averaged a league-high 3.5 goals per game.

The reverse fixture ended 4-0 in Spurs’s favour, and four of the last six league head-to-heads saw over 3.5 goals.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Bet 1: Tottenham/Draw and over 3.5 goals at odds of 3.60 with Betway

Plenty of First-Half Action

Spurs netted twice in the first half away to Ipswich last weekend, while City conceded twice against Liverpool during the same period.

Games involving Tottenham and Manchester City have averaged the first and second-most goals per first half in the top flight this season.

City have only failed to score before half-time in league action seven times this season, which is the fewest in the division.

Spurs are third in that regard, failing to score before the break on only nine occasions, and only four of those came at home.

Given both sides’ defensive struggles, goals are expected to flow in this match.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Bet 2: Both teams to Score in the first half at odds of 2.87 with Betway

Expect a Quick Start

There has been a goal inside the opening 15 minutes in three of Spurs’ last four home league games.

City have also seen a goal scored in the opening 15 minutes in their last two games. All of their last six games have featured a goal before the 20th minute.

Spurs have scored more Premier League goals before the 15th minute than any other team this term, with 12. Meanwhile, City have conceded the most in that period, with 10.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored eight goals themselves in the opening 15 minutes this term. The 18 Premier League goals scored in that period this season are the highest of any club.

Spurs are close behind with 16, and they rank third in that regard, so both sides tend to be involved in early action.