There are some excellent both-teams-to-score bets around Europe’s top leagues this weekend.

Bank on Goals: Seven Value BTTS Tips for This Weekend

Below, we have compiled seven of our favourite BTTS picks from this weekend’s schedule.

Both teams scored in eight out of nine Bundesliga matches last weekend. Five of the nine Liga Portugal matches on matchday five paid out for BTTS. Over the last 200 matches, 63.5% of Premier League matches have seen both teams score.

Match BTTS Odds Fulham vs Newcastle 1.55 Leicester vs Everton 1.65 Moreirense vs Famalicão 1.95 Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich 1.60 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach 1.50 Fiorentina vs Lazio 1.77 Villarreal vs Barcelona 1.42

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Fulham vs Newcastle

Fulham and Newcastle have each seen BTTS land in their last three Premier League outings. BTTS cashed in over 60% of Newcastle’s last season, and their defence ranks below the league average for expected goals conceded so far in 2024-25.

Leicester vs Everton

Everton have conceded six goals across their last two matches, with both fixtures ending in 3-2 defeats. Leicester are the only Premier League team to see BTTS payout in all four of their matches to date.

With these teams ranking in the bottom five in expected goals allowed, at least one goal apiece seems inevitable at the King Power.

Moreirense vs Famalicão

Both teams to score has landed in all five of Moreirense’s Liga Portugal matches this season. They have generated the fourth-most expected goals and only four teams have conceded more expected goals.

While Famalicao have been sturdier defensively, they have seen BTTS payout in their last two league fixtures.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich

Both teams have scored in three of Bayern Munich’s four matches in the Bundesliga and Champions League. They scored nine on Tuesday, but conceded two in a couple of minutes due to some sloppy defending.

Werder Bremen have only failed to score once in their last six matches against FC Hollywood.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach have conceded six goals so far this season, three of which were to Stuttgart last weekend. Eintracht Frankfurt have scored multiple goals in each of their last two, with both teams to score cashing on both occasions.

These are short odds, but there’s still value to be had with the combination of porous defences and chance-creating attacks. This is an excellent bet to put into an accumulator.

Fiorentina vs Lazio

Lazio have a 100% hit rate on BTTS this season. Fiorentina have kept just one clean sheet this season, and have scored in three of their four matches. La Viola were involved in a five-goal thriller with Atalanta last weekend.

Combined, these teams landed BTTS in 40 of their 76 league matches last season. This is a more than reasonable price, given the number of goals we’ve seen when these teams have been involved in 2024-25.

Villarreal vs Barcelona

There have been 19 total goals in Villarreal’s first five league matches. Barcelona’s first five have produced 21 goals. Across those 10 matches, both teams have scored on nine occasions.

Even at 1.40, it’s a no-brainer backing BTTS in this game. The Villarreal defence is below the league average, while their attack is in the top half in expected goals generated. Barcelona have created 2.9 more expected goals than any other La Liga team. Don’t be surprised if this ends with over 4.5 goals.