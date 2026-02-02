Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions: Driving home the first-leg advantage

Our betting expert expects Arsenal to capitalise on home advantage and edge past Chelsea to secure their place in the Carabao Cup final.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Chelsea

1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.60 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.69 on Betway

Winning margin - Arsenal to win by one goal at odds of 4.00 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz; Chelsea: Joao Pedro

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have an opportunity to reach their first cup final since 2020. They’ll be at a slight advantage given their 3-2 aggregate lead from the first leg of the semi-final. If successful, it will be the home side’s first League Cup final appearance since 2017/18, way before Arteta took over as manager.

The Gunners were beaten at this stage of the competition last term by eventual winners Newcastle. However, they consider themselves different this year and that they can get over the line. Meanwhile, the opposition will hope to witness an anxious home crowd.

Arsenal bounced back brilliantly this past weekend in the Premier League, having dominated Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road. As a result, the league leaders consolidated their spot at the top of the standings. With Man City and Aston Villa dropping points, the North London side have increased their lead from four to six points.

Winning trophies has been Arsenal’s biggest challenge lately. However, they are now just one step away from a cup final and a chance to end their drought. Chelsea displayed incredible resilience in the league last week, when they came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat West Ham 3-2 at Stamford Bridge. This result means that Arsenal are the only team to have defeated Liam Rosenior since he took charge of Chelsea.

He will be eager to avenge that loss this Tuesday by defeating the Gunners and ushering his side into the League Cup final. If he can achieve that and take his team all the way, it will be the club's first triumph in this tournament since 2014/15.

Predicted lineups for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, White, Mosquera, Magalhaes, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Havertz, Rice, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro

Absence of a low block

With a one-goal advantage from the first leg, the home side won’t have an urgent need to press ahead and find a goal. As a result, the Blues will have to do so, rather than sitting back in a low block.

Coming out of their shape in the quest for that aggregate-equalising goal may put Chelsea’s defence at risk. That’s exactly what Arteta’s side thrives on, as they can play through the lines much more easily. Consequently, space could open up for the hosts’ front three.

The Gunners have been beaten only once in their last 15 games across all competitions, an indication of just how difficult this task is for Chelsea. They’re also unbeaten in the last nine head-to-heads, winning six games in that run. The hosts recorded an aggregate score of 9-1 in their last three meetings at the Emirates.

With the odds stacked against them, Liam Rosenior's side faces the real possibility of elimination at the Emirates tonight. Meanwhile, they must put forth their absolute best effort, ensuring a tight and exciting contest. For the Blues, netting the opening goal will be the critical factor for success.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Arsenal at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Rotation to offer opportunities

While Arsenal’s defence has been crucial this season, it has appeared shaky in the last two months. They’ve registered just three clean sheets across their last 10 outings in all competitions. Additionally, they’ve displayed weakness at the back in the reverse leg.

Arteta is likely to rotate his team, starting with only one of his regular centre-backs, which could provide an opportunity for Chelsea. The Blues have scored 11 goals in their most recent five outings, netting exactly three goals in each of their last three games.

Both teams found the back of the net in Chelsea’s previous three outings across all competitions, while the same is true for three of Arsenal’s last four. Moreover, three of the last four (75%) head-to-heads also saw both teams score goals. Therefore, the same outcome is highly likely in this upcoming encounter, considering what’s at stake.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.69 on Betway

A close encounter

Similar to their meeting at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, this one could feature goals, but only one could separate the teams. Arsenal could well capitalise on home advantage and narrowly defeat Chelsea once again.

The Gunners won two of their previous three matches by a single goal. Meanwhile, Chelsea's most recent two fixtures featured a one-goal win, part of a run of three wins in the last four outings across all competitions.

The Blues’ home defeat to Arsenal by one goal was their second such loss across their last three meetings with the Gunners. The previous clash at the Emirates Stadium ended with a home victory by one goal, a likely scenario on Tuesday night.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Arsenal to win by one goal at odds of 4.00 on Betway

