It’s time for a new betting approach on Barcelona following Super Cup win

There’s no rest for Hansi Flick’s team, who are set to play three consecutive away games following their return from Saudi Arabia.

Attacking depth the key for Flick

It has been a positive start to 2026 for Barcelona. Even with Lamine Yamal on the bench, they outclassed Athletic Club 5-0 in the Super Cup semi-finals. Consequently, they played another final against Real Madrid, in a repeat of the 2025 edition, which Barcelona won 5-2.

This season’s showpiece started relatively slowly. The Catalans controlled the opening stages without creating many chances, though they appeared susceptible to counterattacks. However, El Clasico intensified quickly, with both teams scoring twice between the 36th minute and halftime.

Raphinha’s second goal of the contest ultimately sealed a 3-2 victory for Barcelona, reaffirming that they are currently the best team in Spain. The Blaugrana have won all four domestic trophies on offer since Flick became took charge in 2024.

Despite that impressive record, there are still doubts regarding their European prospects. Even without Kylian Mbappe for most of the contest, Los Blancos frequently exploited their defence on Sunday. Moreover, Barca have appeared weak defensively in the Champions League, most notably in the 3-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Those defensive weaknesses may pose long-term challenges on the continental stage. However, the squad appears well-equipped to cope with a busy schedule through the end of January.

20-year-old Roony Bardghji continued to impress in the Super Cup, having netted against Athletic. His emergence means Barca now have eight players competing for the four most advanced roles. All of them are currently fit and available.

Along with Bardghji, Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres, and Dani Olmo, only made the bench against Real Madrid. The quartet could rotate in when the holders travel to Racing Santander in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Can Barca extend their winning streak?

Racing are having a good season, but they have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, having failed to win in their last four league matches. They also play the kind of positive football that should leave space for Barca’s attacking players to thrive in.

Given the risks Flick continues to take, a home goal does seem likely at some stage. Racing have scored in every match they’ve played so far this season. Nevertheless, the incredible attacking depth that the visiting side have suggests an away win is still probable.

Barcelona then travel to Real Sociedad, in what appears to be the most difficult match of a favourable run of fixtures to end the month. La Real have taken four points from their first two games under their new boss, Pellegrino Matarazzo. They competed well against Atletico Madrid in their last home outing, so backing Barca in the Basque Country could be risky.

However, bettors should find value when backing the Blaugrana in the Handicap markets in their following games. They are only 15th in the Champions League standings, so the team will be highly motivated for their away match against Slavia Prague next week.

The Czech side have already suffered three defeats by 3-0 margins in Europe this term. That suggests in-form Barca should win by at least two goals.

A home game against bottom-side Real Oviedo follows in La Liga. Flick is expected to rotate his attacking options once again for this match, but it shouldn’t matter.

The Asturians have been comfortably the worst team in the Spanish top flight, scoring just nine times. In what will be Barcelona’s first match of 2026 at the Camp Nou, the hosts are expected to win by three or more goals.

