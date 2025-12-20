South Africa vs Angola predictions: A Clash Too Close to Call

Our betting expert expects an evenly-matched game that could go either way. A stalemate is most probable.

Best bets for South Africa vs Angola

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: South Africa 1-1 Angola

Goalscorers prediction: South Africa: Lyle Foster, Angola: Zito Luvumbo

South Africa will proudly wear the tag of dark horses at this year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. Bafana Bafana have been steadily improving under the mentorship of Hugo Broos. The Belgian boss has already led them to the 2026 World Cup — the first time they’ve qualified since hosting in 2010.

At the 2023 AFCON, Bafana surprised many, including those in Mzansi as they reached the semi-finals. Eventually, they left the Ivory Coast with the bronze medal, a worthy accomplishment for a team that was written off by many.

This year, South Africa have been taken slightly more seriously, having moved from underdogs to dark horses. They played a warm-up game against the Ghana B side and came out on top ahead of their clash with Angola.

Meanwhile, the Black Sable Antelopes probably enter AFCON with the underdogs label. Angola made it to the quarter-final stage in 2023, so they aim to go one better in this edition.

With Egypt in the group, this game is a must-win for both teams. With only three fixtures in the group stage, dropping points in their opener isn’t an option.

Probable lineups for South Africa vs Angola

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Kabini, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Aubaas, Mbule, Appollis, Nkota, Foster

Angola expected lineup: Marques, Mata, Carmo, Gaspar, To Carneiro, Maestro, Fredy, Beni, Luvumbo, Dala, Banza

Hard to pick a winner

South Africa are in great form. They've won three matches in a row, including two friendlies. Additionally, they haven’t tasted defeat in their previous 11 matches. Their most recent loss came against Angola in June during the COSAFA Cup.

It’s worth noting that six of those 11 games ended in draws. Meanwhile, Angola have won both of their previous two outings. They recorded four wins, three draws and three losses over their previous 10 games.

Patrice Beaumelle’s men enjoy a positive record against Bafana Bafana, Their last defeat came in a World Cup qualifier in 2015. The Black Sable Antelopes have won three of the last five meetings against these opponents, but the squads were quite different.

These two sides are closely matched, and separating them is difficult. The Angolans have the edge based on historical results. However, South Africa have become more difficult to beat. As a result, a draw appears to be a likely outcome for this clash.

Goals hard to come by

Goals are often hard to come by in African football. They’re usually low-scoring affairs, with the occasional high-scoring game being the exception. Two of Bafana Bafana’s last three competitive matches saw fewer than three goals scored.

Considering their friendly internationals, that goes up to 60% of their last five outings in all competitions. Meanwhile, Angola’s previous competitive match ended goalless. Two of their last four outings in all competitions saw fewer than three goals scored.

Additionally, two of the last three head-to-heads had fewer than three goals on the scoresheet.

Foster to lead the attack

Both sides have key attacking threats. Zito Luvumbo is in great scoring form for Angola, and Evidence Makgopa leads the line for Bafana Bafana. However, the standout forward is certainly Burnley’s Lyle Foster.

As the only player featuring in the Premier League, Foster is expected to shine during this tournament. The 25-year-old last scored in October for the Clarets, but he will be heavily relied upon by Broos and company.

Foster has scored twice in six World Cup qualifiers. He will be eager to make a name for himself by the end of the tournament. With his club struggling in the league, this is his chance to showcase his talents ahead of next season.

