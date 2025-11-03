Slavia Prague vs Arsenal predictions: Gunning for more records

Our betting expert expects two strong defences to aim for a clean sheet, with the visitors to ultimately come out on top.

+

Best bets for Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

BTTS - No at odds of 1.66 on Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Arsenal at odds of 5.80 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Gabriel Magalhaes at odds of 7.40 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Slavia Prague 0-2 Arsenal

Goalscorers Prediction: Arsenal: Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka

Slavia Prague have had a tough start to their Champions League campaign, having gone three games without a win. They have secured two points and occupy 28th place in the league standings, and may be eliminated if they continue with this form.

Manager Jindrich Trpisovsky has been largely successful since taking over in December 2017. He’s won four Czech First League and four Czech Cup titles during his time. The boss will want his team to replicate their league form and make strides in Europe.

Slavia are unbeaten after 14 games in their current league campaign, and top their domestic standings. Their struggle is replicating that form in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are having a very positive season. Their squad has matured after having secured a top-four spot in last season’s Champions League. The Gunners also finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons.

With their recently signed players, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be complete. They’ve won all three of their league phase games and even made a statement 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid.

The North London side can make history on Tuesday by becoming only the second English team to win their first four matches without conceding. However, they’ve kept only one clean sheet in their previous seven away trips in this competition. So, this match should be interesting.

Probable lineups for Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

Slavia Prague expected lineup: Markovic, Vicek, Chaloupek, Zima, Moses, Dorley, Sadilek, Sanyang, Provod, Chytil, Chory

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Eze, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Merino

Arsenal to capitalise on the hosts’ lack of goals

The similarities between these teams are striking. It could be argued that Slavia are Arsenal’s Czech equivalents. The hosts have kept five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions and have lost just one game all season.

However, this competition has proved to be much tougher for Trpisovsky’s men. They have failed to score in their last two matchdays and have netted just once in their previous seven home games against English opposition.

Meanwhile, Arteta has established an incredibly strong defense in front of David Raya. They’re yet to concede in this competition, and have shipped just three goals in 10 Premier League fixtures.

The last time both teams scored in a game with Arsenal was at the end of September. The Gunners have been limiting teams with shots on target, and that could continue on Tuesday night.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.66 on Betway

A late show to give the Gunners the edge

The hosts’ main issue is their European record. In the main draw, they are on a 14-game winless run that dates back to September 2007. Despite not being beaten at home since April, challenging the Gunners may be difficult.

The hosts have failed to win their last four head-to-heads. Additionally, they were unable to win at home against English opposition in their last seven attempts. The visitors are undefeated in their previous 10 against Czech teams, having kept clean sheets in all eight victories.

However, Arteta’s men have started this season’s Champions League slowly, having scored seven of their total eight goals after halftime (88%). Furthermore, two of their three games in this competition ended in a draw at halftime.



The Gunners went on to win both fixtures, so it isn’t an unlikely outcome in this match. Arsenal will be without several key players, so it’s uncertain whether it will be a clean sweep from the start.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Arsenal at odds of 5.80 on Betway

Set-piece kings to score again

The hosts could use a low block to prevent the visitors from overwhelming their penalty area. However, Arteta’s men have a way of dealing with such defences, as they’ve regularly used set pieces to break through tough defences.

With Viktor Gyokeres potentially sidelined due to a muscle strain, Gabriel Magalhaes could likely score for the visitors. Arsenal’s corner routines are now well-known, but no one has found an answer to them.

The Brazilian centre-back scored and assisted one against Atleti in the previous matchday. He also secured an assist at the weekend, also from a corner. He is at excellent value to score in this match.