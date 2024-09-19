Serie A Predictions matchday 5

The race for the Serie A title could be wide open this season, so these early stages could prove to be crucial.

Our predictions for Serie A matchday 5

(20/09/2024) - Cagliari vs Empoli: draw @ 3.30 on Betway , indicating a 31% chance of the teams sharing the spoils.

(21/09/2024) - Juventus vs Napoli: Juventus @ 2.25 on Betway , indicating a 48% chance of a home win in Turin.

(22/09/2024) - Fiorentina vs Lazio: Lazio to win @ 3.20 on Betway , indicating a 32% chance of Baroni’s men snatching a win.

(22/09/2024) - Roma vs Udinese: draw @ 3.80 on Betway , indicating a 27% chance of the match ending all square.

(22/09/2024) - Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Inter Milan to win @ 1.66 on Betway, indicating a 60% chance of the Nerazzurri continuing their winning run over their rivals.

Another Draw for Empoli: Cagliari vs Empoli

Date: 20/09/2024

Kick-off: 18:30

All square in Cagliari @3.30 Betway correct as of 16/09/24

Cagliari sailed dangerously close to the wind last season, finishing a point above the relegation zone. The early signs in this campaign are that they will struggle once again. Davide Nicola’s side were beaten 4-0 by Napoli last weekend and are still waiting for their first win. Nevertheless, we’re backing them to earn a point on Friday.

Empoli are unbeaten in four league games, but three of those have ended in a draw. There have been just five goals scored in those matches, so expect another cagey affair here. When these sides went head-to-head at this ground last season, the game ended 0-0.

Motta’s Men Make a Statement Juventus vs Napoli

Date: 21/09/2024

Kick-off: 18:00

A home win for Juve @2.25 Betway correct as of 16/09/24

Juventus are yet to concede a goal in Serie A. They have starved their opponents of chances, conceding an average of just 6.25 shots per game. Keeping Napoli at bay could prove to be a more difficult task but Thiago Motta’s defence could be the difference maker here so we are backing the Old Lady to come away with all three points.

Napoli have struggled in Turin. They have won just once in their last seven visits to this ground. Over that period, they have scored 0.86 fewer goals per game than Juventus. Their solitary win in that period came in the season when they won Serie A at a canter.

La Viola’s Struggle against Lazio are Apparent: Fiorentina vs Lazio

Date: 22/09/2024

Kick-off: 12:30

An away win in Florence @3.20 Betway correct as of 16/09/24

The start of the season hasn’t gone according to plan for Fiorentina. They are winless in six competitive matches coming into this clash and Raffaele Palladino is having a hard time filling Vincenzo Italiano’s shoes. La Viola have won just one of their last six matches against Lazio, so the odds of an away win appeal here.

Lazio also changed their manager in the summer. They will be disappointed, having amassed a total of four points from their three matches prior to their midweek clash with Verona, but they could end the week in the European places with a couple of wins. Le Aquile have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 competitive matches.

Nothing to Split These Teams: Roma vs Udinese

Date: 22/09/2024

Kick-off: 18:00

A draw @3.80 Betway correct as of 16/09/24

Roma have struggled to this point. They have three draws and a defeat from their opening four games and another draw could be on the cards here. Daniele De Rossi’s side have an average xG of 1.42, just 0.02 higher than their xGA, so there really has been very little difference between them and their opponents.

Udinese have a clash with Parma on Monday night still to play, but they have managed to remain unbeaten in their opening three matches. Back-to-back wins mean they come into the week full of confidence. However, they have just one win in their last 11 visits to Rome so a draw would be seen as a positive.

More Derby Delight for the Nerazzurri: Inter Milan vs AC Milan

Date: 22/09/2024

Kick-off: 20:45

Simone Inzaghi’s side to win @1.66 Betway correct as of 16/09/24

Inter won the title with ease last season, but they have dropped four points already this term. They were unable to make their chances pay in the 1-1 draw with Monza last weekend, but they are just a point behind Napoli, who currently occupy 1st place.

AC Milan have a poor record against their local rivals of late. They have lost their last six matches against Inter and the stats are damning. Over that period, the Rossoneri averaged just 0.33 goals per game and conceded 2.33. Paulo Fonseca earned his first win as Milan’s boss last weekend, but this will prove to be a much tougher test.

Conclusion

Juventus have the chance to make a statement by beating Napoli. Roma’s struggles can continue if they fail to snatch a win against Udinese. Fiorentina also need to improve, but their poor record against Lazio won’t fill them with confidence. Please gamble responsibly when placing your bets on this weekend’s Serie A action.