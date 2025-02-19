Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland Predictions: Spaniards to Secure the Win

Real Sociedad completed the hard part in Denmark, now they need to do the same against Midtjylland. Our predictions indicate they have what it takes.

+

Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland

• Real Sociedad or draw and no BTTS at 2.05 on Betway

• Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on Betway

• Brais Mendez as anytime goalscorer at 4.00 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Sociedad had been in good form until the weekend’s heavy defeat to Real Betis in La Liga. The fact that they were down to 10 men for 70 minutes of that tie certainly didn’t help their cause. They have won four of their last six across all competitions, including that 2-1 away win at Midtjylland last week.

As for the visitors, they returned to winning ways with a victory over Lyngby in the Superliga and head into this game joint top. They have struggled on the continent, however, and have lost four of their last six in Europe, with their only victory coming against Ludogorets last month.

Probable Lineups for Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland

Real Sociedad Expected Lineup:

Marrero, Aramburu, Elustondo, Aguerd, Munoz, Kubo, Zubimendi, Marin, Gomez, Mendez, Oyarzabal

Midtjylland Expected Lineup:

Olafsson, Andersson, Diao, Bech, Paulinho, Castillo, Silva, Sorensen, Franculino, Simsir, Buksa

The Importance of Home Advantage

Sociedad have a very impressive home record under Imanol Alguacil, which stretches over every competition they have played in. They have only lost once at home since the start of November, keeping eight clean sheets in their 11 matches since then. This includes a 1-0 victory over Barcelona.

When it comes to the UEL itself, they have won three of their four home matches, conceding only twice. Alguacil frequently alters his lineup, which can make predictions difficult, but their form at the Reale Arena remains consistent.

When you add the Danes’ away form into the equation, the idea of a home victory becomes even more likely. Three wins in 10 doesn’t look good, but they’ll be buoyed by the fact that they have scored in six of eight in Europe this season. Both teams scored in the reverse leg. However, the Spaniards are capable of shutting them out.

Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland Bet 1: Real Sociedad or draw and no BTTS at 2.05 on Betway

Sociedad’s Defensive Focus Key to Progress

Txuri-Urdin are well equipped when it comes to home clean sheets, and with one foot in the next round, they know what they need here. If they don’t concede, they will progress – it is that simple. It is something they did against Ajax, Dinamo Kiev and PAOK, so they know they are capable.

Meanwhile, the Danes have played seven games away from home in the Europa League and Champions League this season – five ended up under 2.5 goals. Thomas Thomasberg’s side couldn’t score against FCSB or Porto, and with a Round of 16 spot on the line, a strong Sociedad defence is expected.

Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Who to Back for Goals

Given the way that Alguacil changes his team, it is no surprise to see the anytime goalscorer market with higher odds. Orri Oskarsson isn’t in the top 15 most used players for Sociedad in La Liga this season, but he is priced at 2.40 to score in this one. Mikel Oyarzabal is next on the list at 2.65, followed by Takefusa Kubo at 3.15 - neither of them started their last two games.

Brais Mendez, however, is their man in goalscoring form and a key regular in the team. Only one player has played more than him across all competitions, and only one has scored more – Oyarzabal leads in both areas. He may have been sacrificed early after a red card on Sunday, but prior to that he had three goals in three games.

For the away side, Adam Buksa (at 4.50) is seen as the most likely scorer – and it is easy to understand why. He was Ulvene’s only scorer in Sociedad last week, making it two in two, and he is also the club’s second highest scorer in 2024/25. If you are after a Midtjylland finisher, though, Franculino could be your man at 5.25 – he is back from injury and is in double figures this season.