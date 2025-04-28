Can Raphinha’s Messi-esque season help fire Barcelona to European Glory?

With Robert Lewandowski injured, even more expectations will be heaped on the Brazilian’s shoulders. He’s shown that he can stand up to the pressure.

Raphinha Market Odds Anytime goalscorer vs Inter 2.90 Score or assist vs Inter 1.83 Champions League Golden Boot winner 1.90

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Raphinha’s Messi-esque form

The last time a Barcelona player surpassed the 50 goals and assists mark was in 2020/21. And no prizes for guessing who it was that time around…

Lionel Messi got 52 direct contributions in his final Blaugrana campaign. Raphinha has already passed that with at least seven games to go.

This isn’t a case for comparing the two, of course, but for the Brazilian to be delivering stats like he is is mightily impressive. He could even become the first player to break 60 G/A since Messi in 2018/19 when he got 73.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has contributed in every tournament he’s played in. He was involved in three of the five goals against Real Madrid in the Supercopa final, and five en route to Copa del Rey glory. He won’t win La Liga’s Pichichi, but the Champions League boot is his to claim.

Incredibly, there have only been five UCL matches this season in which Raphinha hasn’t contributed to at least two goals. Seven of his 12 games, some as captain, have seen him shine. The former Leeds man only blanked in three. He’s having a simply remarkable campaign.

Each of Barca’s last four goals have come from different sources, with their number 11 not involved. But he’s been a monster under Hansi Flick this season, so that shouldn’t last long.

Personal and collective Champions League Glory

One more goal will see Raphinha go level with current UCL top scorer, Serhou Guirassy, on 13. Two would see him take an outright lead. In the form he’s been in this season, you can absolutely see him getting in on the action against Inter.

Personal and collective success will go hand in hand for the former Leeds United man this season. If he scores enough to win the Golden Boot then it will almost certainly mean Barca progress. There’s no doubt at all that I Nerazzurri are going to have their hands full with him.

And with the way that Barca’s 2025 has gone so far, they’re a match for anyone. They’re on for a quadruple still as Flick works his magic in Catalonia, and Raphinha will be key if they’re to keep that dream alive. And if they can, then individual awards will be in his future, too.

Barca won’t want to be chasing at the San Siro for the second leg, so you’d expect them to come out swinging at home. Their Brazilian is by no means their only threat, recent games have shown that, but with Lewandowski absent, he may well be their biggest.

It also helps having the likes of Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo setting things up, and with Inter’s recent form, they’ll be worried. Barca can hurt you in many ways - and Los Blancos can testify to that. Expect Raphinha to be at the heart of their push for further glory.